In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 26th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 22 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the par-4 first, Fitzpatrick's 75 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Fitzpatrick at 1 over for the round.