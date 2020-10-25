In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kuchar finished his round tied for 53rd at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.

Matt Kuchar got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.