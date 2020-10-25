In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 37th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Corey Conners is in 4th at 19 under.

On the par-4 first, Mark Hubbard's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 536-yard par-5 second, Hubbard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Hubbard hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hubbard's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hubbard hit his 75 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard his second shot was a drop and his approach went 84 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.