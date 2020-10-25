-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Marc Leishman in the final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Marc Leishman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Leishman finished his round tied for 70th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the par-4 10th, Marc Leishman's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
At the 536-yard par-5 second, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.
