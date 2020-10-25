In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hughes finished his round tied for 38th at 11 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.

After a 215 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 2 under for the round.