Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 11th at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 22 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Griffin's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Griffin's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 15th green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 1-foot for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at even-par for the round.