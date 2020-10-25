In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Streelman finished his round tied for 27th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Streelman's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Streelman hit his 122 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 7 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 8 under for the round.