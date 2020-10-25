-
Kevin Na shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Justin Thomas leads by one heading into Sunday at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 19-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.
Kevin Na hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 27th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
Na tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Na hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
