-
-
Strong putting brings Kevin Kisner a 6-under 66 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner taps in for birdie at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Kevin Kisner makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Kisner finished his round tied for 10th at 16 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Kisner had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Kisner hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 16th, Kisner hit his 89 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kisner's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.