Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 2nd at 22 under with Jon Rahm; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
After a 279 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Thomas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
