In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Rose hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 16th at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Rose hit his 88 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green eighth, Rose suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Rose's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.