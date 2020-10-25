Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 41st at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Spieth hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Spieth's 190 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Spieth's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Spieth chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 5 under for the round.