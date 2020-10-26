In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 2nd at 22 under with Justin Thomas; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Rahm's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Rahm got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.