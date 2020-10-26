  • Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at ZOZO

    In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.