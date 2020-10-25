Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 7th at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Joel Dahmen chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.