Joaquin Niemann putts well in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
Joaquin Niemann sinks 17-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Joaquin Niemann drains a 17-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Joaquin Niemann's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Niemann's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Niemann hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
