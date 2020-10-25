  • Joaquin Niemann putts well in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Joaquin Niemann drains a 17-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann sinks 17-footer for birdie at ZOZO

