  • Jim Herman shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jim Herman sinks short birdie putt at ZOZO

    In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.