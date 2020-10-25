-
Jim Herman shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sinks short birdie putt at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Jim Herman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 49th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Corey Conners is in 4th at 19 under.
At the 536-yard par-5 second, Herman reached the green in 4 and rolled a 46-foot putt saving par. This put Herman at even for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, Herman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Herman's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Herman hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 15th green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
