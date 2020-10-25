In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jazz Janewattananond hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to even-par for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.