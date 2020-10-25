-
-
Jason Kokrak shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Kokrak's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kokrak hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.