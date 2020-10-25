In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jason Day hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 60th at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Day chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Day's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Day's 175 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.