Strong putting brings Hideki Matsuyama a 6-under 66 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama gets up-and-down for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Hideki Matsuyama gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 28th at 13 under; Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 18 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hideki Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Matsuyama's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
