Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 54th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Higgs hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Higgs chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 third, Higgs's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.