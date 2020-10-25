-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Harris English in the final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English dials in tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harris English lands his 170-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Harris English hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his round tied for 26th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Harris English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
