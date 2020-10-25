-
Gunn Charoenkul comes back from a rocky start in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Gunn Charoenkul hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Charoenkul finished his round tied for 53rd at 8 under; Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 18 under.
After a tee shot onto the 185-yard par-3 green 12th, Gunn Charoenkul suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Charoenkul hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charoenkul to even for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Charoenkul had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Charoenkul to even-par for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Charoenkul hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charoenkul to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Charoenkul chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Charoenkul to 2 under for the round.
Charoenkul tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Charoenkul to 1 under for the round.
