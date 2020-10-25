-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Dylan Frittelli in the final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Fittelli’s approach at No. 16 leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Dylan Frittelli hits his 107-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Frittelli finished his round tied for 11th at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Dylan Frittelli's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 572-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli got on the green in 2 and got down in 2 from 35 feet. This put Frittelli at 2 under for the round.
