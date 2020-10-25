Danny Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Ryan Palmer, Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On his tee stroke on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 522-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.