Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 14th at 15 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under; and Cameron Champ is in 4th at 19 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

Berger hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Berger's tee shot went 229 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Berger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Berger hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.