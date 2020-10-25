Corey Conners hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 8th at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Conners hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Conners's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.

Conners tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.