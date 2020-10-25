-
Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa sticks tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Collin Morikawa lands his 172-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 50th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.
At the 361-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the native area Morikawa stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Morikawa chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
