In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Chan Kim hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 13th, Kim hit his 167 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.