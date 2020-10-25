In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Cameron Champ and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Lanto Griffin, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 18 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.