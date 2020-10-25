-
Cameron Smith posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith sinks 11-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Cameron Smith drains an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 12th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Smith finished his round tied for 4th at 19 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smith had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
At the 185-yard par-3 12th, Smith hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
