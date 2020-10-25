Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 7th at 18 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

At the par-5 second, Cameron Champ chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Champ's 183 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Champ hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.