Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin, and Corey Conners are tied for 4th at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 10th hole, An had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, An hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 5 under for the round.