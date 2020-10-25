Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 4th at 19 under with Russell Henley and Cameron Smith; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; and Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Watson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.