  • Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Bubba Watson lands his 95-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Bubba Watson’s nice approach leads to birdie at ZOZO

