Brian Harman shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman’s short game leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brian Harman gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brian Harman hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 26th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 22 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 21 under.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Harman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 72 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Harman hit his 260 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
