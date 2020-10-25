-
Brendon Todd putts well in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his round tied for 46th at 10 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 20 under; and Corey Conners is in 4th at 19 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 third, Todd hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
