  • Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendan Steele holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele holes bunker shot for birdie at ZOZO

    In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendan Steele holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.