-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendan Steele holes bunker shot for birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendan Steele holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Steele's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's tee shot went 225 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.