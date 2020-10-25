-
-
Brad Kennedy finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 25, 2020
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Brad Kennedy hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his round tied for 43rd at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 23 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Kennedy's 193 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.
On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Kennedy's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Kennedy got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kennedy to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Kennedy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.