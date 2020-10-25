-
Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR players relive their favorite moments from 2019 ZOZO
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD may have moved to California in 2020, but PGA TOUR players Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Billy Horschel are talking about their favorite things from their time in Japan. From the food, the fan support, to Tiger’s incredible win, they’re taking us back to 2019.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Billy Horschel hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 15th, Horschel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Horschel hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Horschel hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fifth. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Horschel's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.
