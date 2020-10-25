-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry jars 16-footer for birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Andrew Landry makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Andrew Landry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 50th at 9 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 3rd at 21 under; and Cameron Champ is in 4th at 19 under.
At the 536-yard par-5 second, Landry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Landry to even for the round.
Landry tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Landry hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
