Alex Noren shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren’s nice approach leads to birdie at ZOZO
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren lands his 172-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Noren chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 third, Noren's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 2 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 14th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.
