In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Adam Long hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.

On the par-4 10th, Long's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Long hit an approach shot from 143 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 14th hole, Long had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Long hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 fourth, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Long at 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green eighth, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.