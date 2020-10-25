-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin dials in approach to set up birdie at ZOZO
In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Cameron Smith, Russell Henley, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 572-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hadwin's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
