  • Abraham Ancer delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer birdies sinks birdie putt at ZOZO

    In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.