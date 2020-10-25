In his final round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 35th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 22 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 21 under.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Abraham Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ancer's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 343-yard par-4 first, Ancer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 third, Ancer hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ancer had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.