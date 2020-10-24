-
Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele gets up-and-down for birdie at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Xander Schauffele gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 10th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schauffele's 151 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.
