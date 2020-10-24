  • Webb Simpson shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

  • In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Webb Simpson hits his 162-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

