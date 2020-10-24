Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Simpson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 522-yard par-5 11th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 185-yard par-3 12th, Simpson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 572-yard par-5 13th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 15th, Simpson hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Simpson's 163 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.