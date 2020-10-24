In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Viktor Hovland hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 31st at 10 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 536-yard par-5 second, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hovland's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hovland's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.