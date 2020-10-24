-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton sinks 10-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 536-yard par-5 second hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hatton's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.
Hatton got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 16th, Hatton took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Hatton to 4 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 17th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hatton to 4 over for the round.
