-
-
Bogey-free, even-par third round for Tyler Duncan at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
October 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 24, 2020
-
Highlights
Tyler Duncan sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at ZOZO
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyler Duncan makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and finished the round bogey free. Duncan finished his day tied for 39th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 522-yard par-5 11th, Tyler Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tyler Duncan to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.