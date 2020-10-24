Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 13th at 14 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 343-yard par-4 first hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 536-yard par-5 second, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 572-yard par-5 13th, Finau chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 14th, Finau's tee shot went 273 yards to the native area, his second shot went 32 yards to the native area, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 147 yards to the right rough, his fifth shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.